FG, Nestle tackle N455bn annual  loss from unsafe water, others 

The Federal Government and Nestle Nigeria Plc have commenced a nationwide campaign to tackle challenges of unsafe water and poor sanitation, which costs the economy about N455 billion annually.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Utsev, while speaking at the Nestle Water Quality Advocacy Campaign in Abuja, yesterday, said the government would pay greater attention to the quality of drinking water across the nation.

Represented by the Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Mrs. Elizabeth Ugoh, the minister revealed that the 2021 National Water Report revealed that indices of contamination of drinking water at points of consumption in Nigeria were not encouraging, adding that, “Without access to safe water, our progress towards sustainable development remains incomplete.”

He noted that contaminated water was a leading cause of preventable diseases in the country, threatening health, productivity, and education.

Utsev called for stronger collective action through platforms such as the advocacy campaign and the annual Water Policy Conference to build consensus and galvanise solutions.

According to him, “We must invest more in water quality monitoring, enforce standards, and empower communities to be custodians of the very water they drink.”

In her address, Victoria Uwadoka, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, said the figures from the 2024 research by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) were of great concern.

“Poor sanitation costs the economy an estimated N455 billion every year, straining families and institutions alike.

“More than 113 million Nigerians lack access to safe drinking water. Even more alarming, an estimated 87,000 children under five die annually from diarrhoea linked directly to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene. Broader studies suggest that over 70,000 lives are lost each year to waterborne diseases,” Uwadoka said.