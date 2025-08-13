FG moves to revive Baro Port, targets dredging, road and rail connectivity

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to reviving the Baro River Port in Niger State, aiming to transform it into a fully operational inland gateway through targeted investments in dredging, road and rail infrastructure, and private sector engagement.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, gave the assurance during an appearance before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Challenges and Prospects of the Baro River Port.

“Although commissioned in 2019 under the past administration, the port has faced operational constraints — chief among them, the absence of critical road and rail linkages and navigability challenges along the River Niger,” Oyetola stated. He acknowledged that while the Ministry inherited the project, its progress has been hindered by limited funding.

To address these challenges, Oyetola outlined key measures including:

Capital and continuous dredging of the River Niger

Development of road and rail links to facilitate cargo movement

Transparent governance systems and credible private sector participation

He added that the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) plans to dredge up to 2,000 kilometers of inland waterways to ensure year-round access.

“Our Ministry remains unwavering in its determination to transform Baro from a dormant facility into a thriving inland gateway,” Oyetola said. “We are working closely with the Ministries of Works and Transportation to deliver an integrated framework that supports infrastructure, efficiency, and investment.”

He emphasized Baro Port’s strategic location, capable of linking agricultural value chains and feeding into other inland ports like Onitsha, Lokoja, and Warri. The revival of Baro Port, he added, could boost Nigeria’s trade competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and ease pressure on the nation’s highways.

Speaking at the engagement, NIWA Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, recalled that the port, first established in 1908 by Lord Lugard, was historically used to transport agricultural produce and livestock between northern and southern Nigeria. Although the port is structurally complete, he said poor dredging and lack of transport infrastructure continue to limit its usage.

Oyebamiji noted that the Baro project was awarded at a contract sum of ₦3.56 billion, with ₦3.35 billion (94%) already paid. Plans are in motion to concession the port to private operators to attract new investment and operational expertise.

Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, disclosed that his ministry is developing a rail line to connect Baro with national transport networks. He appealed to lawmakers for improved budgetary provisions, citing funding as a significant challenge.

Chairman of the House Ad-Hoc Committee, Rt. Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, clarified that the committee’s role is not investigative but facilitative, aimed at ensuring the port’s operationalization. He announced plans to host a national stakeholders’ forum to build consensus and mobilize political, technical, and financial support.

Abdullahi described the port’s value as “immense and non-negotiable.”

In response to a question from Hon. Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi, Minister Oyetola admitted that funding constraints have delayed the port’s revival but expressed optimism that with the committee’s support, those obstacles will soon be overcome.

The committee concluded the session by resolving to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the Baro Port on Saturday, as part of immediate steps toward full activation of its operations.