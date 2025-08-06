FG mourns Ghanaian ministers killed in helicopter crash

The flag of Ghana

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed deep condolences to the Republic of Ghana over the death of two cabinet ministers and other top government officials in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

In a press statement signed by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Wednesday evening, the Nigerian government said it was saddened by the tragic loss of Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who died alongside others while travelling to Obuasi.

The statement described the incident as a devastating tragedy that has robbed Ghana and the West African region of patriotic and dedicated leaders.

The statement in parts; “Nigeria stands in solidarity with Ghana in this moment of national grief and prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.

“Dr. Boamah and Hon. Muhammed were committed public servants whose efforts in regional security and environmental sustainability will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and the entire government of Ghana,” the statement added.

The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between both nations.