FG meets oil revenue target for first time in years, credits PINL, security agencies

…as PINL Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Energy Security

For the first time in several years, the Federal Government has met its oil and gas revenue benchmark — a development credited to enhanced security and stability in oil-producing regions. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) attributes the achievement to the collaborative efforts of security agencies and pipeline surveillance contractors, including Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL).

The FIRS Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, made this known during a courtesy visit by senior military officers led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa. Dr. Adedeji noted that the agency’s Large Tax Group confirmed that the 2025 oil and gas revenue target had been achieved, thanks to stable production and improved profitability in the sector.

“This is the first time in a long while that we’ve met our oil and gas target,” Adedeji said. “The peace in oil-producing areas has enabled consistent production, which has led to increased revenues. The Armed Forces and other stakeholders have played a vital role in sustaining that peace.”

At a stakeholder engagement session with host communities in Rivers, Abia, and Imo States, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager of Community and Stakeholders Relations at PINL, said the company’s operations contributed meaningfully to the nation’s revenue success.

“PINL recorded zero infractions in the past month, which supported steady national crude oil production,” Mezeh stated. “This was made possible through our partnerships with host communities, adherence to safety standards, prompt staff remuneration, and timely resolution of disputes.”

He noted ongoing efforts such as oil spill response in Khana LGA, Rivers State, and the dismantling of unauthorised refining sites in parts of Oyigbo and Umubule. Mezeh also highlighted the company’s social investment initiatives targeted at women and youth, reaffirming its alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Engineer Akponine Omojevwe, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor at NNPCL’s Project Monitoring Office, praised PINL for its commitment to community development and pipeline security.

“PINL has taken commendable steps with scholarships and other community support programmes. Pipeline security is a shared responsibility — communities must partner with firms like PINL to protect vital infrastructure,” he said.

Recent joint operations between PINL and the Special Prosecution Task Force (SPT) led to the discovery of suspected illegal refining activities in Oyigbo LGA. These operations reportedly resulted in the seizure of crude oil, refining equipment, and storage facilities.

According to CSP Omar Sini of the SPT, arrests were made and investigations are ongoing. He added that numerous suspects remain in custody across the Niger Delta and Abuja, with several cases at various stages of prosecution.

“Our collaboration with community-based surveillance teams has proven effective in uncovering unauthorised operations,” said Andrew Ebikeme of PINL. “Partnerships with the SPT and local communities are vital to safeguarding national assets.”

Dr. Mezeh reiterated PINL’s dedication to ensuring sustainable energy security and called on all stakeholders to remain committed to the collective effort.

“We must all play our part in protecting critical infrastructure and strengthening the economy. Sustaining this progress requires the continued support of communities, government agencies, and the private sector,” he said.