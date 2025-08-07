FG launches YouthCred Initiative for corps members

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As part of its determination not only to empower young Nigerians but also give them a solid footing in a credit-based economy, the Federal government, launched a YouthCred programme for the National Youth Service Corps members.

The YouthCred is a national credit scheme aimed at providing affordable consumer credit to 400,000 young Nigerians, including NYSC members.

The sum of N9 billion has been earmarked for the first phase of the programme.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande,who flagged of the scheme at the orientation camp for NYSC Batch B Stream 1 members,in Abuja, encouraged corps members to take advantage of the initiative.

He described it as a bold step towards empowering young Nigerians and giving them a solid footing in a credit-based economy.

The initiative will specifically see eligible corps members accessing up to N200,000 single-digit interest loan.

Olawande argued that what many Nigerian youths need is not a handout but access to structured credit and a government that sees them as partners in national development.

“This is no longer about cosmetic policies. We are talking about structural empowerment,” he said.

According to him,“For the first time, you have a president that is not just ruling but leading. That’s the difference.”

He acknowledged skepticism among young Nigerians towards government initiatives, attributing it to decades of disconnect.

The initiative, he noted, will kick off with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members across all 774 local governments and over 8,000 electoral wards, stressing that the goal is to eventually extend the programme to all Nigerian youths, including those in informal sectors without access to traditional banking.

The minister also unveiled a new slogan for the ministry: “One Youth, Two Skills,” urging corps members to leave the orientation camp with at least two marketable skills. This, he said, would eventually feed into a broader goal of “One Local Government, One Product,” anchored on youth-driven enterprise.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his support as well as the Managing Director/CEO of CREDICORP, Engineer Uzoma Nwagba, for initiating the scheme.

Speakingearlier, Engr Nwagba explained that the loan scheme aims to cater to various needs such as relocation expenses, buying work equipment or tools, skills development, and financing small-scale enterprises.

He emphasized that the programme seeks to offer a viable alternative to predatory lenders also known as ‘loan sharks’, providing a more affordable and sustainable credit option for beneficiaries.

Nwagba called on corps mmbers to take advantage of the programme, noting that timely repayment would enable others to benefit from the initiative in the future.