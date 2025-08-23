FG intimidating opposition is sign of desperation – PDP governors

File image

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused the Federal Government of weaponising state power to intimidate opposition parties, describing the action as a sign of desperation.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Saturday, and read by the Forum Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the governors said the growing clampdown on the opposition reflects the ruling party’s fear of looming rejection by Nigerians.

The Forum commended the resilience of PDP leaders and members in withstanding orchestrated defections, stressing that such distractions cannot diminish the party’s strong grassroots appeal or the public yearning for affordable living and relative security experienced under past PDP administrations.

“We urge members and supporters of our great party, as well as the entire citizenry, to hold fast to the vision and principles of the PDP, in spite of the growing intimidation of the opposition by the government in power.

“This sad situation should only be seen as the sign of the desperation of a political party with no agenda, no vision and doomed to face inevitable rejection by the masses,” the governors stated.

On the issue of the party’s National Convention, Governor Bala said the Forum reaffirms its full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention.