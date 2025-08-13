FG integrates unspent 2024 capital votes into 2025 budget

Wale Edun

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has integrated its unspent 2024 capital votes into the 2025 capital budget.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, met senior government officials today in Abuja to refine the implementation of the 2025 capital budget, according to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga.

The integration of unspent 2024 capital funds into the 2025 budget will be implemented through the GIFMIS platform.

This streamlines disbursements and ensures that funds are deployed towards productive investments.

According to the statement, “The revised framework, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government must secure warrants before entering into contracts, aligning public expenditure with cash availability and strict financial regulations “

Mr. Edun said a transparent and efficient budget execution was critical to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s growth agenda, which targets GDP expansion of at least 7% to lift millions out of poverty.

For the private sector, he said, the reforms signalled a more predictable fiscal environment, improved payment cycles, and stronger infrastructure pipelines, essential foundations for investment and job creation.

He said, “Nigeria’s future growth depends on effective, honest, and targeted spending. We must ensure that public resources work harder for our people and our economy.”