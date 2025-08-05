FG grants patent licence to UNIJOS for anti-tick vaccine

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Federal Government of Nigeria has awarded a Special License to the University of Jos (UNIJOS) for the invention of a groundbreaking Anti-Tick Vaccine, boosting the efforts to improve livestock health and agricultural productivity.

The vaccine, known as JUTVAC-NG, has now been granted a 20-year patent after receiving approval from President Bola Tinubu.

The confirmation of the patent was conveyed through an official letter issued by Jane Igwe, Registrar of the Patent and Design Registry at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja.

The letter confers exclusive proprietary rights for the invention to the University of Jos and its lead inventors, Professor Abraham Dogo of the Department of Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, and Professor Tanko Ishaya of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, who also serves as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

According to the Certification of Registration Patent issued under the Patents and Designs Act, Cap 344 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, no other party is permitted to reproduce, apply, or benefit from the vaccine without prior consent, a licensing agreement, or express permission from the University and the inventors.

This exclusive right ensures “full control of the intellectual property by the University of Jos throughout the lifespan of the patent.”

This notable invention was developed under the support of two TETFUND National Research Fund (NRF) Grants, which helped drive the research and innovation that led to the vaccine’s successful formulation. The vaccine aims to significantly reduce the prevalence of ticks in livestock, thereby improving the health of farm animals and boosting the livelihoods of farmers who rely heavily on agriculture and animal husbandry.

The Federal Government, in commending this scientific breakthrough, urged the University of Jos and its team of researchers to ensure that JUTVAC-NG is deployed for the greater public good. With wide application, the vaccine is expected to enhance both agricultural output and health outcomes, especially in rural communities where livestock farming remains a major source of income and nutrition.

In a statement signed by Abdullahi Abdullahi, Senior Deputy Registrar (Information and Publications), Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Tanko Ishaya, who is also a co-inventor, expressed profound appreciation to the Federal Government for the recognition and support extended to the institution, and emphasized the University’s dedication to “applying the innovation to drive sustainable socio-economic growth.”

“This is a proud moment for the University of Jos, and a testament to the impact Nigerian institutions can make through dedicated research and innovation. We are committed to ensuring that the Anti-Tick Vaccine transforms lives, strengthens livestock productivity, and makes a lasting contribution to public health and national development,”

said Professor Ishaya.

His co-inventor, Professor Abraham Dogo, also lauded the Federal Government for acknowledging their scientific efforts and described the vaccine as a critical step towards improving public health outcomes not only in Nigeria but potentially across Africa.

“This invention shows what is possible when academic talent is supported and empowered. Our goal remains to build a legacy of innovation and to contribute meaningfully to national development through science and technology,” he said.

Vanguard News