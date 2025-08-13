FG grants Air Tanzania permit for direct flights to Nigeria

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has officially granted Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) a Foreign Carrier Operation Permit (FCOP), clearing the way for the airline to commence direct flights between Tanzania and Nigeria.

The presentation took place at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, represented by Ahmed Mohammed, said the initiative is aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety, and strengthening collaboration between Nigeria and Tanzania in the aviation sector.

“The Federal Government has presented the Foreign Carrier Operation Permit to Air Tanzania Company Limited at the Ministry headquarters in Abuja,” the statement read.

Kana explained that the FCOP will standardize procedures, ensuring smooth interactions and efficient operations between Nigerian and Tanzanian aviation stakeholders, in line with international best practices. “The presentation of the FCOP to Air Tanzania is a significant step in promoting aviation cooperation and excellence. We are confident that this initiative will yield positive outcomes for both nations,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted that the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to enhance regional integration and cooperation across West Africa. He assured Air Tanzania officials of Nigeria’s readiness to support their operations and urged them to liaise with relevant agencies within the ministry to meet their operational needs.

Yinka Babaoye Iriobe, Director of Air Traffic Regulation at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), expressed optimism about the airline’s upcoming operations, noting the country’s potential to further develop its aviation sector. She added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries would soon be signed at NCAA’s Abuja headquarters.

“The MoU will require ATCL to upload all passenger data into NCAA’s AVITECH portal. The FCOP is the authorization ATCL needs to commence operations into and out of Nigeria,” Iriobe said.

The Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Selestine Gervas Kakele, commended the Nigerian government for its cooperation, describing Nigeria as a “gateway to prosperity for all African nations.” He stressed that regional connectivity has been hampered by limited direct flight links, making the new arrangement crucial for the movement of people, goods, and services across Africa.

Kakele confirmed that ATCL is ready to operate scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Lagos, following successful regulatory inspections by the NCAA in Tanzania. He added that the airline has received approval for its Local Security Operation Procedures and requested office space at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, as well as residence permits for its staff.