FG gives nod to NSITF’s social security reforms

By Victor Ahiuma-Young



The Federal Government has commended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, for achieving a positive turnaround in its operations barely one year after the appointment of its Managing Director, Olúwaṣeun Faleye.



Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, gave the commendation, yesterday in Lagos during his keynote address at the Retreat for the National Assembly Joint Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity.



“NSITF is a key agency under the Ministry of Labour and Employment and has witnessed a positive turnaround since the management team came on board last year. Aside from their vigorous drive to expand enrollment into the Employee Compensation Scheme, the MD has breathed new life into the promotion of occupational safety and health and driven the prompt payment of claims,” Dingyadi said.



The Minister also lauded the Fund’s management for organizing the retreat themed “Building a Sustainable Future: Strengthening Social Security and Enhancing Labour Productivity in Nigeria.”

He described it as timely and strategic, saying, “The Nigerian social security system requires strategic reforms to expand coverage, improve benefits and ensure the sustainability of our social insurance programmes.”



Earlier, NSITF Managing Director said the retreat underscored the collaboration between the legislature and the Fund on critical social welfare issues.



“This event demonstrates the openness between the legislature and the Fund to collaborate on critical issues to advance the social welfare of Nigerians,” Faleye said. “Our nation stands at a crossroads where the challenges of economic growth, youth employment, workplace safety and social protection intersect.”



He stressed the need to prioritize workers’ welfare as the bedrock of economic development, urging participants—which included representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)—to treat the retreat as a working session.



“This is an open invitation to reimagine how governance, oversight and operational leadership can reinforce the values of safety, justice, inclusion and impact,” he noted. “The next two days will provide us all the opportunity to interrogate our policy, refine our strategies and recommit ourselves to delivering a scheme that is effective, transparent and trusted.”



Faleye reminded participants that the Fund has been delivering on its mandate, especially through the Employees Compensation Scheme, while admitting that more work is needed at subnational levels.



“More needs to be done on enforcement and awareness, especially at the subnational levels,” he said, adding that legislation will help mainstream social safety nets for a resilient economy and enhanced workers’ welfare