FG establishes Federal University of Agriculture in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal Government has established the Federal University of Agriculture, Ako-Nike, Enugu State.

The establishment followed President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the bill for its establishment passed by the National Assembly.

Reacting to the development, the lawmaker, representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof Paul Nnamchi, congratulated President Tinubu for signing into law the University of Agriculture Bill as passed by the 10th Assembly.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the lawmaker declared that, “On behalf of the people of Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, I sincerely thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for signing into law the Bill for establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Ako-Nike, Enugu.

“This is a transformative milestone for our constituency, the South East, and Nigeria at large. The university will serve as a center for agricultural innovation, rural empowerment, and academic excellence; unlocking new pathways for food security, job creation, and national development.

“President Tinubu’s assent reflects visionary leadership and a firm commitment to inclusive governance. It affirms that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, even historically overlooked communities are now being given strategic opportunities to thrive.

“The people of Ako-Nike, and indeed all of Enugu East/Isi-Uzo, receive this with deep gratitude and renewed faith in Nigeria’s future. We also thank the National Assembly and all supporting stakeholders who made this dream possible.

“Ako-Nike is now more than a place of fertile soil; it is a growing hub of knowledge, hope, and national purpose,” Nnamchi said.