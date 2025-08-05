Home » News » FG establishes Federal University of Agriculture in Enugu
August 5, 2025

FG establishes Federal University of Agriculture in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal Government has established the Federal University of Agriculture, Ako-Nike, Enugu State.

The establishment followed President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the bill for its establishment passed by the National Assembly.

Reacting to the development, the lawmaker, representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof Paul Nnamchi, congratulated President Tinubu for signing into law the University of Agriculture Bill as passed by the 10th Assembly.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the lawmaker declared that, “On behalf of the people of Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, I sincerely thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for signing into law the Bill for establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Ako-Nike, Enugu.

“This is a transformative milestone for our constituency, the South East, and Nigeria at large. The university will serve as a center for agricultural innovation, rural empowerment, and academic excellence; unlocking new pathways for food security, job creation, and national development.

“President Tinubu’s assent reflects visionary leadership and a firm commitment to inclusive governance. It affirms that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, even historically overlooked communities are now being given strategic opportunities to thrive.

“The people of Ako-Nike, and indeed all of Enugu East/Isi-Uzo, receive this with deep gratitude and renewed faith in Nigeria’s future. We also thank the National Assembly and all supporting stakeholders who made this dream possible.

“Ako-Nike is now more than a place of fertile soil; it is a growing hub of knowledge, hope, and national purpose,” Nnamchi said.

