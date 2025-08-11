FG disburses N5.12bn pension arrears to 90,689 DBS pensioners

File photo: Pensioners on queue

The Federal Government’s assurance to clear outstanding pension liabilities as funds are disbursed, N5.12 billion pension arrears to 90,689 Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners under the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, Head of Corporate Communications of PTAD.

He said that the directorate had finalised the disbursement of the money.

Ajayi said that the 90,689 pensioners across the four pension departments reaffirm its dedication and commitment to pensioners’ welfare.

The Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) pensioners received N276,032 for one month of arrears, totaling 8,626 pensioners. The Police Pension Department (PPD) pensioners received N619,584 for two months of arrears, totaling 9,681 pensioners.

The Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) pensioners received N408,736 for one month of arrears, and the Parastatals Pension Department (PAPD) pensioners received N3,814,976 for two months of arrears.

He said that the payment reaffirms the administration’s commitment to ensuring that pensioners receive their due entitlements in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Vanguard News