FG denounces alleged sale of Bauchi housing units to NAF

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Regional Development has dismissed allegations that it sold 270 newly constructed housing units along the Ningi-Kano Road to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Mr Nwamadu Herbert, the State Controller of the Ministry, refuted the claims while addressing newsmen on Friday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi State Concerned Citizens Group had staged a protest against the alleged sale of the houses to the NAF, demanding justice.

Nwamadu explained that although discussions with the NAF were still ongoing, no transfer of ownership had been finalised, as the ministry was still awaiting directives from its headquarters.

“The houses remain under the custody of the ministry,” he said.

He called the protesters ‘illegal occupants’ and explained that provisional allocations were granted only to genuine allottees who fulfilled the stipulated requirements within 90 days.

He said the decision to revoke offers to defaulters on April 1 was widely publicised and challenged any protester to produce valid allocation documents.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Citizens group, led by Mr Aliyu Ladan, has insisted that the alleged sale undermined the welfare of Bauchi workers.

Ladan described the move as “unfortunate and illegitimate,” claiming the houses were part of a 1,000-unit project initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle workers’ accommodation challenges.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and cancel the purported deal, warning that the development could trigger unrest.

He urged the government to prioritise the rights and welfare of residents over institutional negotiations.

Vanguard News