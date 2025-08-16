Ansaru terrorist group leaders arrested – Ribadu

Ribadu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday, announced the capture of the leadership of the ANSARU terrorist organisation, otherwise known as Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate, and the Mahmudawa terrorist group.

They terrorists’ leaders are Amir Mahmud Mohammed Usman, aka Abu Baraa, and the Deputy Amir Marmuda.

Giving details of how the terrorist leaders were apprehended, the NSA said, “The targeted operation, which was conducted between May and July 2025, led to the capture of two top ANSARU leaders who have been responsible for masterminding several terrorist attacks against Nigeria over the past years:

“The first is Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU. He is the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria.

“He is also the mastermind of several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance terrorism over the years.

“The second is Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara’s proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy.

‘He is the leader of the so-called “Mahmudawa” cell hiding out in and around the Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States up to the Benin Republic.

“Mamuda trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specialising in weapons handling and IED fabrication.

“These 2 men have been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years.

“They jointly spearheaded multiple attacks on civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure.

“Their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the May 1, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura).

“They were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa, and they maintain active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

“The 2 men, who are wanted internationally, are currently in custody.

Ribadu emphasised that the successful operation was “a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation which led to the capture of the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate.

“The group was first formed in January 2012 with a public declaration in Kano. It emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram, positioning itself as a “humane alternative”.

“However, its stated aim quickly turned to attacking Nigerian security operatives, civilian communities and government infrastructure.

“The group publicly displayed the setting sun logo of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), signalling its ideological and operational alignment with global jihadist movements.

“Over the years, Ansaru entrenched itself in both urban sleeper cells and forest enclaves across several cities in northern Nigeria and in forest-based enclaves, particularly around Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States, as well as the Republic of Benin.

On the significance of the operation, Ribadu said, “The capture of Abu Bara and Mallam Mamuda, the group’s leader and deputy commander, respectively, marks one of the most significant achievements to date in our ongoing effort to rid Nigeria of the threat of terrorism.

“The successful decapitation of the leadership of this dangerous franchise marks the most decisive blow against ANSARU since its inception.

“This stride has effectively dismantled its central command while paving the path for the complete annihilation of the group.

He continued, “In the course of the operation, our security forces captured and recovered valuable actionable intelligence.

“These include a cache of materials and digital evidence which are all now undergoing forensic analysis.

“The findings from the analysis are expected to support our ongoing efforts to exploit this success, bring them to justice, and completely annihilate the residual of ANSARU networks and disrupt their foreign collaborators.

“This feat undoubtedly exemplifies Nigeria’s advancing counter-terrorism capabilities.

“The precision operation followed months of deep surveillance, human intelligence, and technical tracking, which demonstrates enhanced sophistication and seamless inter-agency synergy.

Furthermore, the NSA said, “The capture of Abu Bara and Mahmuda signals the beginning of the end to impunity for terrorist leaders. Nigeria will continue to pursue extremists with precision, resolve, and unwavering determination.

“The fight is far from over, but the fall of ANSARU leadership represents a decisive step forward.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “for the strategic guidance and support in all ramifications which give us the impetus to continue to record successes.

“I must also appreciate the doggedness of the Armed Forces and all our intelligence and security agencies, who all worked tirelessly and collaboratively to achieve this outcome.

‘I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the media for your patriotism and relentless support for our drive to stamp out terrorism from our dear nation.

“Finally, let me reassure the general public that we will not relent in our drive to make Nigeria safe for all citizens.

“In recognition that national security is a shared responsibility, I urge all law-abiding citizens to continue to remain vigilant and volunteer timely information to security agencies for prompt action.”

Present at the briefing were the Minister of Information, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Intelligence, DG DSS, and DG NIA.