FG condemns immoral ‘sign out’ culture, task schools, parents to curb trend

Issa-Onilu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Federal Government has condemned the growing immoral “sign out” tradition among students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools across the country

Speaking at an enlightenment campaign on Government policies, Director General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stressed the need for all stakeholders to cooperate with the Federal Government to stop the immoral trend.

Represented by the Director of Human Resources, Mrs Ayisola Olowoyo, he described the present situation where students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools take advantage of the sign-out to perpetrate immorality, hence, the need for everyone to take responsibility.

His words, “The Federal Government is concerned with the growing trend of immorality among students across the country. Celebrating success is good but for young people to start immorality, exposing and touching private parts within educational institutions, against national values.

“One of the reasons the Federal Government would be launching national charter is to instil discipline and values in our daily lives across all sectors.

“Parents and school administrators should also take serious steps towards cautioning their children and students from immorality, especially in schools.”

Also speaking, the Osun State Director, NOA, Mr Adebiyi Stephen, said in a bid to mitigate the incidence of flood, the agency has been collaborating with the State Government to enlighten residents living around flood-prone areas on steps to take to avoid loss of lives and property.