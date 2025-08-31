FG committed to empowering youths through skills, says Enoh

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to equipping young Nigerians with entrepreneurial and employability skills as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and drive economic growth.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, stated this at the third edition of the National Sewing Championship organised by the Ladi Memorial Foundation in partnership with Destiny Messengers Ministry International, which was held in Abuja over the weekend.

The minister, who was represented by a director in the ministry, said government would continue to support initiatives that help youths “showcase Nigeria’s rich heritage and contribute to the country’s development.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Destiny Messengers Ministry International, Dr Pastor Israel Olajumoke, said his organisation partnered with the foundation to donate 54 new tailoring machines out of a passion to support those struggling with poverty.

“I have been there before; I came from poverty. My scripture told me that if I am blessed, I would be a blessing to others,” Olajumoke said.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Ladi Memorial Foundation, Rosemary Ojochelemi Oshikoya, explained that the programme was conceived to impart functional skills and foster national unity through a two-week boot camp.

“Imagine children coming from Borno and different parts of the country to the nation’s capital, not to debate religion or our differences like the languages, but to compete on skills, which are generic,” she said.

Vice Chairman of the foundation, Engr Kashim Ali, urged participants to take their training seriously, stressing that the skills acquired could either enable them return to school or establish sustainable businesses.