FG, Brazil seal air connectivity pact, target stronger economic integration

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government, yesterday, signed a bilateral air service agreement, BASA, with Brazil to establish a new framework for direct air connectivity between both countries, opening fresh avenues for trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The BASA would foster stronger economic integration, facilitate cultural ties and enhance diplomatic cooperation between both countries.

Mr Tunde Moshood, special adviser On media and communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, who revealed this in a statement, said the agreement was an indication of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global partnerships and creating enabling environments for commerce and mobility.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu, today (yesterday), commenced a two-day state visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil where he signed a landmark bilateral air service agreement with the largest South American country.

“The President who led a powerful delegation was in company of senior cabinet members, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun, the Minister State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Onoh Ojukwu, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, among others.

“The Nigerian leader was warmly received in Brasília by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two largest economies in their respective continents.

“A major highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, formalising the BASA between Nigeria and Brazil. The agreement was signed by Keyamo alongside Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, in the presence of both Heads of State.

“The Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in his remarks, lauded the partnership, emphasizing Brazil’s readiness to deepen ties with Nigeria in multiple spheres, including aviation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

“The on-going state visit will also see President Tinubu meeting the President of the Brazilian Senate at the National Congress, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.