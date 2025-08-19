FG backs herbal innovation as NRI launches indigenous toothpaste in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing traditional medicine for national health and economic development as Nature’s Renaissance International (NRI) launched a new herbal toothpaste in Lagos over the weekend.

The product, branded UATD EYI Toothpaste, is made from indigenous medicinal plants, with charcoal as one of its active ingredients. It was unveiled in the presence of government officials, health experts, and stakeholders in complementary medicine.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Director and Head of the Department of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine at the Federal Ministry of Health, Pharm. Tile T. Titus said the initiative reflects the government’s agenda to integrate natural products into mainstream healthcare while creating jobs through local sourcing and production.

“We are here not just for a health product, but for innovation that empowers the people,” he said.

“Because the production is natural, using raw materials from indigenous medicinal plants, communities will benefit from cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. This is a two-way action—the health aspect and the empowerment aspect.”

Titus stressed that the medicinal properties of charcoal have long been recognised, but local use has declined over the years.

“We lost something important when we abandoned these practices. Even animals instinctively eat charcoal for its medicinal value. What we are doing now is to ensure we do not fall behind again,” he explained.

According to him, the Federal Government has developed a policy on traditional medicine and is compiling a pharmacopeia of medicinal plants to set standards for herbal products. He added that agencies such as the Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are mandated to drive research, regulation, and public safety in the sector.

“The products launched today have NAFDAC listing, which means they are safe for public use,” Titus said.

“Our role is to ensure quality and to promote herbal medicine as an important branch of traditional medicine. Government is fully in support of this.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of NRI, Prof. Clinton Brown Odiagbe described the launch as a milestone in local innovation and self-reliance.

“This toothpaste is more than an oral care product. It is a celebration of local excellence, a proof that Africa has the resources and capacity to create world-class solutions,” he said.

He disclosed that since its establishment in 2020, NRI has manufactured 16 herbal health products, grown its distributor base to over 250,000, and reached more than three million Nigerians. The company, he said, remains committed to its mantra of “Good Health, Abundant Wealth.”

“Today’s launch is not just about unveiling a product. It is the beginning of a movement—for health, for empowerment, and for Africa’s independence,” Odiagbe said.

The UATD EYI Toothpaste is being positioned as both a breakthrough in dental care and a symbol of economic empowerment, with organisers emphasising that its value chain—from farming to manufacturing—will create opportunities for Nigerians at all levels.

With NAFDAC listing already secured, the toothpaste is expected to boost consumer confidence in indigenous herbal products and strengthen the government’s ongoing efforts to mainstream traditional medicine into the health sector.