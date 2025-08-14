Federal University of Lafia bans sign-out celebrations

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The management of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) has banned all forms of sign-out celebrations for graduating students following a recent fatal accident involving two tricycles on campus.

Sign-out celebrations, a tradition among final-year students involving signing shirts and engaging in various social activities after their final examinations, have now been prohibited to ensure student safety.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Malam Nuradeen Abdu, the university directed that such celebrations would no longer be allowed at the Permanent Site Campus Gate. Instead, any celebration must take place within the respective faculty premises.

The statement also banned the use of public address systems and prohibited students from driving or running around in cars during such events.

It warned that any violation of the directive would attract immediate disciplinary action.

The registrar urged students to comply with the new rules to prevent avoidable accidents, stressing that the safety of students remains the university’s top priority.