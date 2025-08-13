FEC approves ₦493bn for Kano–Katsina road upgrade, Carter bridge construction

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, announced the approval of ₦493 billion for two critical infrastructure projects: the upgrading of the Kano–Katsina Road and the construction of a new Carter Bridge in Lagos State.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents, after the FEC meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister highlighted significant cost adjustments for the 152-kilometre Kano–Katsina Road due to current economic factors. The road, previously divided into two sections under the former administration, has seen substantial budget revisions.

“Section One, spanning 74.1 kilometres, was originally awarded in 2013 at ₦14 billion, revised to ₦24 billion, and now updated to ₦68 billion. Section Two, covering 79.5 kilometres, was awarded in 2019 for ₦29 billion, increased to ₦46 billion, and has now been further revised to ₦66.115 billion,” Umahi explained.

The combined cost for both sections totals approximately ₦134 billion, with allocations of ₦6 billion and ₦34 billion scheduled for Section One in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, respectively. Section Two is set to receive ₦80 billion over the same period.

Regarding the Carter Bridge, Umahi outlined findings from underwater inspections in 2013 and 2019 that revealed severe damage to the bridge’s substructure caused by illegal sand mining, erosion, and corrosion of piles and piers. Julius Berger, the contractor responsible for repairs, advised that the bridge is beyond repair and recommended full replacement.

The estimated cost to construct a new Carter Bridge stands at about ₦359 billion. Discussions with Deutsche Bank are underway to explore funding options.

Umahi also highlighted similar underwater structural issues identified in the 3rd Mainland Bridge, with rehabilitation estimated at ₦3.8 trillion and a new construction projected at ₦3.6 trillion.

FEC approved engaging at least seven specialist contractors under an EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) model to carry out detailed investigations, design, and bidding processes for both rehabilitation and new construction options for the Carter and 3rd Mainland Bridges. The Council also sanctioned public-private partnership (PPP) bids for these projects.

In addition, the Council approved emergency interventions for several other bridge projects, including the Jalingo Bridge in Taraba State, Ido Bridge (which sustained fire damage requiring removal of three spans), Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State, Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, a damaged bridge on the Abuja-Kogi route, bridges between Lagos and Ibadan affected by vehicle collisions, Jebba Bridge in Kwara State, and the Itokin–Ikorodu Bridge in Lagos.

“These emergency works will be detailed and forwarded to Mr. President for approval through the Minister of Finance,” Minister Umahi concluded.