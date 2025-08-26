FCTA promotes 49 Deputy Directors to Directors

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promoted 49 Deputy Directors to the position of Director in various departments, moving from Grade Level 16 to 17.

This was consequent upon the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike’s approval of the release of the result of the first-ever Computer-Based Promotion examination held at the National Open University Duste-Alhaji Study centre in Bwari Area Council, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The promotion examination was done to clear the backlog of promotion arrears of 2023 to 2025, for workers on grade level 16.

A statement on Tuesday, by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social to the FCT Minister, quoted the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Eze, as saying that the promoted deputy directors will fill 49 of the 63 vacancies declared in various departments.

Out of the 49 promoted, the Education Officer Cadre had the highest of 20, followed by the Accountant Cadre, which had nine.

While Civil Engineer, Social Welfare, Tourism, Fisheries, and Medical Officers Cadres had one vacancy and one eligible officer each, the Education Officer cadre had 820 eligible officers for 20 vacancies, while Admin had 12 eligible officers for 10 vacancies.

Recall that to ensure transparency and a promotion exercise devoid of any form of pressure and influence, the FCT Minister directed the Civil Service Commission to adopt the most technology-driven methodology in the conduct of the promotion examination.

The Minister consequently approved the Civil Service Commission’s request to adopt Computer Based Test (CBT) model for the conduct of promotion exercise, and in order to make the examination completely CBT model complaint and reduce delays associated with the release of examination results, the commission’s Board of examiner set minimum of 60 percent as pass mark.