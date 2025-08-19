FCTA impounds 700 vehicles over tinted glasses, fake plates

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has begun a crackdown on tinted vehicles without permits, fake number plates and other traffic violations, impounding more than 700 cars in the process.

Director of the FCTA Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, disclosed this during a late-Monday stop-and-search operation around Apo-Wassa Junction and the Karu axis of Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary of Command and Control Centre, Dr Peter Olumuji, Gwary said the ongoing enforcement drive—part of the second phase of Operation Sweep Abuja Clean—has also led to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles within one week.

He explained that the operation is aimed at flushing out criminals, particularly those involved in the notorious “one-chance” taxi robberies.

“Investigations show that most of the vehicles used by these criminals are illegally tinted, unregistered or carry fake number plates. Taxi operators and other motorists have no justification for using tinted glass, which only provides cover for criminal activities,” Olumuji said.

He added that the initiative has significantly reduced incidents of “one-chance” robberies, noting that impounding over 700 vehicles since the launch of the operation has sent a strong warning to criminal elements across the FCT.

Olumuji further urged residents to remain patient with the temporary inconveniences of stop-and-search operations, assuring that the measures are meant to protect lives and property.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations at the Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS, Mrs Deborah Osho, said the joint task force—which includes the police and other agencies—has continued to target unregistered taxis and vehicles operating with fake plates.

“Many of these vehicles drive against traffic, operate as unpainted taxis or carry number plates that do not match their registration details. In some cases, a plate registered to a Peugeot is found on a Corolla. These are clear red flags we monitor closely,” Osho explained.

She stressed that such measures have made it increasingly difficult for criminals to operate within Abuja, adding that the mass impoundment of vehicles in Karu demonstrates that “the FCT is becoming too hot for one-chance operators.”

Both officials reaffirmed that ‘Operation Sweep Abuja Clean’ will continue across the city and satellite towns until sanity is restored on Abuja roads, while appealing for public cooperation with enforcement officers.