FCT police rescue victim after 10 hours under collapsed structure

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command, in the early hours of Sunday, rescued a victim who was trapped for about 10 hours under rubble, after a building collapse in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

Spokesman, SP Josephine Adeh, said the victim, a national of the Niger Republic who was rushed to the hospital after the rescue for medical evaluation, is responding to treatment.

Adeh said, “On 2nd August 2025 at approximately 6:15 pm, the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting the collapse of a three-storey building in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

“Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Life Camp Division, promptly mobilized a rescue team to the scene, cordoned off the area, and commenced a coordinated rescue operation.

“The operation was conducted in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Development Control Department, Zeberced Construction Company, and Julius Berger Construction Company, with a full complement of multi-agency patrol and enforcement Teams.

“At about 4:00 am on 3rd August 2025, rescue teams successfully extricated Aliyu Salisu, a 27-year-old male and citizen of the Niger Republic, the lone victim who had remained trapped in the rubble for close to ten hours of life-saving operation.

“He was immediately rushed to Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu, for medical evaluation and comprehensive medical care.

“He’s currently responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, who was personally at the scene to oversee the rescue operations, commended the timely and professional response of both NEMA and FCTA Development Control officials, as well as other Service Commanders who were on the ground with their men, members of the Community.

“The Command urges residents to remain vigilant and to report emergencies or suspicious incidents to the Command’s Control Room via: 0803 200 3913, 0806 158 1938.”

Vanguard News