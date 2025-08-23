FCT farmers decry rising costs of fertilisers

File image

Some farmers in Bwari Area Council of the FCT have expressed concerns over the rising costs of fertilisers and agro-chemicals in the country.

The farmers spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja,.

They described the situation as worrisome especially with efforts made to boost and attain food sufficiency in the country.

They also added that the continuous rise in the prices of industrial fertilisers was beginning to threaten crop production especially for smallholder farmers in the rural communities.

Mr Phillip Akuso, one of the farmers in Baran-goni community in Bwari, said that a bag of Golden Urea and NPK that was sold between N35, 000 and N37, 000 in 2024, now sold for N47, 000 each.

He said: ” You can only get NPK 20.10.10 for N25, 000, other higher grades are N47, 000 and above.

“It just keeps increasing every year, from N20, 000 in 2023 to where we are today.

” Not to mention how high the cost of pesticides and other agrochemicals have become and we are expected to boost production, it is sad.

” These are some of the challenges farmers face because, you cannot sell a bag of corn and buy a bag of fertiliser.

”This is because the latter costs more and you need it especially for larger production.”

He attributed the incessant price increase to the cost of fuel, adding that, fuel was a composite to the production of industrial fertilisers.

Akuso appealed to the government and other stakeholders in the sector, to put more efforts to ensure farmers in the country experience less cost effective access to farm inputs.

Similarly, Mr Bawah Malik, a farmer in Sabon-Gari community, decried the high cost of farm inputs especially fertilisers, while acknowledging that it was a necessary booster for crops.

According to him, the cost of industrial fertilisers had pushed most farmers in his area to augment the input with organic manures such as poultry and cow dung fertilisers.

” A bag of poultry manure now goes for between N5,000 to N6,000. But you will have to book ahead from the suppliers because there’s a rush for it since not everybody can afford NPK and Urea.

” If you have a farmland that needs up to 20 bags of industrial fertiliser and you cannot afford it, what do you do; you may have no option than to resort to the organic manure in some portions.”

He also urged government at all levels not to relent in giving support to Nigerian farmers by giving free or subsidised prices.

Malik also advocated for soft loan so that small farmers could afford farm inputs and boost production.

In a similar development, Mr Tanimu Ibrahim, an agriculturalist, explained that using either types of fertilisers to boost production was good as both have their different nutrient contents and benefits.

According to Ibrahim, organic manure contained a wide range of nutrients, adding, “but they are usually in lower concentrations and nutrients are released slowly as the material decomposes.

” However, inorganic or industrial fertilisers, have specific nutrients in high concentrations, available for quick absorption by crops.

” Also, while organic manure improve soil structure, increase water retention, encourage beneficial microorganisms, and boost long-term soil fertility, the industrial ones provide nutrients but do not improve soil structure”

He added that over time, with heavy use of industrial fertilisers on a farmland, the land may degrade in soil quality and kill beneficial organisms, thereby reducing soil value.

The farmer, however, stated that although, organic manures were often cheaper, they may be labour-intensive, while the industrial fertilisers were readily available and expensive.

He, therefore, urged the stakeholders in the agricultural sector to intensify efforts in addressing the formidable challenges faced by farmers and make agriculture an utmost priority.