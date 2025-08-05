FBI, Ghana seize Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini linked to $4.7m US fraud case

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in collaboration with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Justice Department, has seized a luxury vehicle — a 2019 Lamborghini Urus — from popular dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale.

In a press release issued Tuesday by EOCO’s acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, the agency said the seizure was carried out following a 2023 request from US authorities. The operation took place at Shatta Wale’s residence in Trassaco Valley Phase 1, Accra.

“In June this year, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, acting on a 2023 request from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the United States Justice Department, undertook an operation which led to a lawful search in a home at Trassaco Valley Phase 1, in Accra.

“The operation which was undertaken by the Surveillance And Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) of EOCO led to the discovery and seizure of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which the FBI and the Justice Department have tied to the proceeds of the criminal enterprise of one Nana Kwabena Amuah who is currently serving an 86-month sentence for several financial crimes in the US,” the statement partly read.

EOCO revealed that the luxury vehicle was found in Shatta Wale’s possession. He was allowed to surrender it voluntarily to avoid a public scene.

“The car was seized from one Charles Nii Armah, aka Shatta Wale. The officers were professional and civil, and the search and seizure occurred without incident. Nii Armah had pleaded with officers that he did not want the seizure to be made public because the vehicle was a big part of his brand, and that if his supporters saw the vehicle being driven away in the company of EOCO, it would destroy his brand. Nii Armah was allowed to surrender the vehicle himself, which is currently in the possession of EOCO,” the statement explained.

The agency clarified that SARU officers were armed during the operation as a routine safety measure.

“It is a standard safety protocol practice for officers of the Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) to carry weapons whilst on operation for the safety of officers,” the statement added.

According to EOCO, the Lamborghini is linked to criminal proceeds from Nana Kwabena Amuah, who owes $4.74 million in restitution to US authorities. The vehicle is expected to be repatriated to the United States as part of that recovery effort.

“The FBI and the Justice Department intend to send a formal Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to the Government of Ghana to return the car to the United States as part of Nana Kwabena Amuah’s $4,743,443 restitution. Charles Nii Armah, aka Shatta Wale and a former senior officer of the National Signal Bureau (NSB), have been assessed as persons of interest and will be invited by EOCO to assist in further ongoing investigations in the coming days.”

EOCO also confirmed it may share its final investigation report with US authorities as part of continued cooperation.

“EOCO may share the final investigations report to the FBI and the Justice Department as part of our ongoing cooperation,” the statement concluded.

In response, Shatta Wale had taken to Facebook to express frustration over the agency’s approach, particularly the use of armed operatives.

He wrote, “Raymond Archer, EOCO Boss, Ibe, you go make NDC go out of power next 4 years. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for.”

In a separate post, he added, “EOCO boss, the president of Ghana didn’t put you in that office to come and humiliate the citizens of this country. Remember, God no sleep.”