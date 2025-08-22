Father of NBA star Jaylen Brown arrested over Las Vegas stabbing

The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a man in a parking lot altercation in Las Vegas, authorities and US media said Thursday.

Las Vegas Metro Police said Quenton Marselles Brown, 57, was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center in the wake of the Wednesday incident.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday, when his bail was set at $300,000.

According to a police report obtained by Las Vegas-based News 3, witnesses told police that the argument started when Brown “dinged” the door of a neighboring car as he exited his own sports utility vehicle.

The report alleges Brown stabbed the victim multiple times after his back was turned, the victim suffering wounds to his back, his upper right chest and a defensive wound to his hand.

The victim was hospitalized. Police apprehended Brown, a Las Vegas resident, some time after he had fled the scene.

In an interview with News 3, Brown’s attorney Arnold Weinstock said his client “was trying to defend himself” and that the $300,000 bond was “excessive.”

Jaylen Brown is a four-time NBA All-Star and was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2024, when the Celtics won their record 18th NBA championship.