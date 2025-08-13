Fast-track registration of new members – Mutu urges APC ward chairmen

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI — The lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, has charged ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, to expedite the registration of new members, particularly those who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mutu gave the directive on Tuesday when APC ward chairmen paid him a solidarity visit at his Warri residence. He expressed concern over the slow pace of registration in riverine communities, urging party leaders to step up their efforts to integrate newcomers into the party’s structure.

“I want you to speed up the registration process because I’ve observed it is very slow,” Mutu said. “Our unity will determine our greatness, and everyone must have a sense of belonging in our party. As ward chairmen, take responsibility for registering all the new members in your wards.”

The delegation, led by the chairman of all ward chairmen in Bomadi LGA, Mr. Peres Agbai of Ward 2, visited Mutu to express solidarity following the burial of his elder brother, Chief Cletus Agbede Mutu, at his hometown of Akugbene.

Speaking on behalf of the ward leaders, Mr. Mark Oporomo of Ward 1 commended the lawmaker’s generosity, recalling his recent financial support to all ward chairmen. He assured Mutu of their loyalty and commitment to strengthening the APC at the grassroots.

In response, Mutu thanked the executives for their visit, noting that since joining the ruling party, he had been able to access opportunities previously unavailable to him while in the opposition.

“With the president, governor, and assembly members all from our party, this is a win-win situation for us,” he said. “I will ensure that your monthly stipends continue and will sponsor activities such as unity meetings and rallies in your wards. I also want you to woo those still undecided to join the APC.”

Mutu reaffirmed his role as the party’s patron in Bomadi LGA and pledged to continue supporting initiatives aimed at building trust, unity, and vibrancy within the APC at the grassroots level.