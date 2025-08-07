Farmers urge new APC chair, Yilwatda to prioritize farmer-friendly policies

Yilwatda

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – FARMERS under the auspices of Coalition of Farmers Network, COFAN, has urged the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to prioritize farmer-friendly policies in order to boost food production and security.

In statement signed by the National President, COFAN, Dr Abubakar Musa, said the call became imperative as a reminder because they strongly believe in the leadership of Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, describing his appointment as pivotal, and passed vote of confidence on him, saying his “track record, grassroots engagement, and national vision is both timely and commendable”, as his deep “leadership experience resonates with COFAN’s mission for a more inclusive, responsive, and people-centered governance—especially in sectors vital to national development, such as agriculture.”

They also commended the APC for making a bold and strategic choice to appoint Prof Yilwatda as its National Chairman, and added that his leadership will strategically drive President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “Agriculture remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy. With the new Chairman’s visionary leadership, we are confident that attention will be directed toward policies and initiatives that directly benefit rural communities, smallholder farmers, and the broader agribusiness ecosystem.

“We urge the new APC leadership to prioritize farmer-friendly policies that promote productivity, value addition, and market access—especially for youth and women in agriculture.

“COFAN reaffirms its full support for the APC under Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda’s leadership.

“We stand ready to collaborate with the party in advancing sustainable agricultural development and creating opportunities for millions of Nigerian farmers.”