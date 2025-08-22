Family of destitute lynched in Kwara demands justice

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The embattled family of a woman who was mistakenly lynched on Thursday to be a kidnapper at Ipata Market area of Ilorin, Kwara State have demanded justice.

Recall that the deceased died at the General Hospital, Ilorin from severed injuries sustained during the mob attack.

Spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire- Adeyemi, in a statement on Thursday confirmed that the woman died in the hospital where his corpse has been deposited.

Ejire- Adeyemi clarified that the deceased was a destitute and not a kidnapper as believed by her attackers, adding that the police had launched investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased simply identified as Khadijah, requested the state government and security agencies to bring her killers to book.

The sister of the deceased, who spoke anonymously,in Friday narrated how Khadijah had suffered for years, pointing out that their parents had died while struggling to cater for her.

“Despite her condition, Khadijah had children who now remain without their mother,” she lamented.

“She was not a criminal, she was only sick. She battled with brain illness for many years. Sometimes, she would go out to beg for money just to feed herself and her children before returning home.

“We, her family, tried all we could to support her. It is very painful that people mistook her condition for criminality and ended her life in such a cruel manner,” she said.

The distraught sister condemned the mob action, describing it as barbaric and unjustifiable.

She called on President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and relevant security agencies to intervene and ensure that those behind Khadijah’s killing were arrested and brought to book.

Vanguard News