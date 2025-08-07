Family holds public book presentation in honour of late Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin

43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

By Adeola Badru

The Olakulehin Royal Family has disclosed plans for the public presentation of a book titled “How Not to Be a King” in honour of the late 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Originally intended to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary, the presentation will now take place during the post-funeral reception as part of the final rites honouring the late traditional ruler, who passed away on July 7, 2025, just two days after his 90th birthday and five days before his first coronation anniversary.

In a formal invitation signed by Chief Solomon Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary to the late Olubadan, the public presentation is scheduled for Friday, July 8, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, at 1:00 p.m.

According to the statement, the book documented the life and times of the late monarch, featuring personal reflections and testimonials from family members, the Olubadan-in-Council, close friends, and associates.

“The family has decided to go ahead with the public presentation of the book, ‘How Not to Be a King’, as a way of honouring and immortalising the values and leadership ideals of the late Oba Olakulehin,” the statement read.

The Olakulehin family, however, expressed hope that dignitaries, traditional leaders, and members of the public will attend the event to celebrate the legacy of a monarch they described as a man of wisdom, humility, and exemplary leadership.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to lead other dignitaries and distinguished personalities, along with local government officials, during the public presentation of the book.

The statement further noted that Oba Olakulehin was known for his progressive stance on tradition, unity in Ibadanland, and commitment to education and cultural preservation, while his passing marked the end of a significant era in the city’s traditional history.