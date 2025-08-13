Falana: FG has lost moral right to prosecute unruly passengers after KWAM 1 pardon

ABUJA — Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has accused the Federal Government of undermining its moral authority to prosecute unruly air passengers following its decision to pardon Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, over alleged misconduct at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.



The Inspector-General of Police’s office had opened an investigation into allegations that the musician poured the contents of a flask on a pilot, a security officer, and some passengers at the airport. However, before the probe could be concluded and charges filed, the Federal Government accepted KWAM 1’s apology and announced plans to appoint him as an ambassador for airport security protocol.

Falana criticised the move, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent.



“By this action, the Federal Government has lost its moral right to arrest and prosecute any passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports,” he said.



He cited the recent withdrawal of charges against Ms. Comfort Emmanson — accused of unruly behaviour on an Ibom Air flight — as evidence that the government’s selective handling of such cases risks accusations of discrimination.



“Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, the government will henceforth be accused of discriminatory treatment whenever it prosecutes other passengers for similar conduct,” Falana added.



The Senior Advocate stressed that pardoning KWAM 1 without trial contradicts the principle of equal application of the law and erodes public confidence in the justice system.