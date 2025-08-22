Fake doctor nabbed after botched abortion kills woman in Akwa Ibom

UYO—The Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a self-acclaimed medical doctor, Sunday Okon Akpan, for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman during a botched abortion at his clinic in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

The suspect, who owns and operates Full Life Medical Centre in Ikot Obio Odong, was discovered to be a community health practitioner with no medical licence or nursing qualification. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, confirmed that Akpan was arrested on August 19 .following reports that the victim, identified as Blessing Sunday Etim, died after undergoing an illegal abortion at his facility.

“On Tuesday, 19 August, at about 0930 hours, a man was arrested on suspicion of conducting an illegal abortion that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman,” John stated.She explained that the arrest followed a complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, who raised alarm after learning of her daughter’s sudden death.

According to the police, the victim’s co-tenant revealed that the suspect attempted to sneak the corpse into her room in a bid to cover up the crime. “When confronted, he dropped the body and fled the scene,” DSP John added.

Detectives who arrived at the centre reportedly observed a premature fetus exiting from the victim’s private part, confirming suspicions of a failed abortion.

Further investigations revealed that Akpan had been operating the facility under false pretence, offering illegal medical services and carrying out unsafe abortions. The Full Life Medical Centre has since been deserted.

“The suspect, a resident of Afaha Offiong in Nsit Ibom LGA, is not a licensed medical doctor or nurse but a community health practitioner. He used the facility to perform illegal medical procedures, including abortions,” John disclosed.

The police spokesperson said the deceased’s body has been deposited in a morgue for autopsy while investigations continue.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice for the victim. Further information will be made available in due course,” the statement concluded.