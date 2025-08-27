Explosion at TCN station triggers blackout in Anambra, Enugu

Electricity

Residents of Anambra State and parts of Enugu State were plunged into darkness on Wednesday after an early-morning explosion at a Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station in the Awada area of Anambra.

The incident, which occurred around 2:34 a.m., disrupted electricity supply across Anambra and Oji River in Enugu State.

Confirming the outage in a statement, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said efforts were ongoing to restore power.

“The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC wishes to inform its esteemed customers in Anambra State and Oji River, Enugu State, that the power outage being experienced is due to an explosion at the Transmission Company of Nigeria Station at Awada, which occurred today (Wednesday) at about 2:34 a.m.,” said Emeka Ezeh, the company’s Group Head of Corporate Communications.

EEDC explained that the blackout was a direct result of the blast and assured customers that technicians were working to restore supply.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with the TCN team, who are working assiduously to restore supply.

“We hope electricity will be back soon once their work is complete. We sincerely understand the inconvenience this has caused our customers and appeal for their patience.

“We assure our customers of our continued commitment to improved service delivery,” Ezeh added.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear as TCN has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Katsina State arrested two suspects for allegedly vandalising a TCN 132kV high-tension tower.

The suspects — Hambali Abubakar, 25, and Salisu Abubakar, 18, both from Yar Riga Village in Mashi Local Government Area — were arrested on August 12, 2025.

According to TCN, they were found with 24 pieces of vandalised components believed to have been removed from Tower T-148 of the 132kV Katsina-Daura line along Yar Riga/Sile Uku Village.