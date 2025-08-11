Explosion: 4 hospitalised after two fuel tankers collide in Zaria

Four persons were injured and hospitalized when an LPG-laden tanker collided with an empty tanker in Dan Magaji Area along Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.

Nasir Falgore, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Zaria, who confirmed the incident, said the accident occurred about 8.30a.m on Monday morning.

Falgore stated that upon receiving the prompt response from the Service, it was discovered that one of the trucks was loaded with LPG, while the other trailer tanker was empty.

He added that preliminary findings revealed that the LPG truck allegedly rammed into an empty fuel tanker, resulting in an explosion.

According to Falgore, three people in the empty tanker and one from the LPG truck sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Falgore, however, debunked the involvement of a gulf or any other car in the accident.

“When we arrived at the scene, it was only the two tankers that were involved in the accident. There was no any small car involved,” he said.

He explained that there was no death from the accident, as at the time of filing this report.

