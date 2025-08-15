Experts urge govts to harness data, automation for justice reform

International specialists in business analysis and emerging technologies have called on the Nigerian government to adopt data-driven automation to improve fairness, speed and consistency in the justice system.



They noted that legal and policy professionals globally are increasingly applying advanced analytics and predictive tools to streamline judicial processes.



This was the central message from renowned business analyst and strategist, Henry Akinlude, at a high-level webinar titled “Using Business Analytics and Predictive Models to Inform Legal Decision-Making and Public Policy: A Data-Driven Approach to Justice Reform.”



The virtual event, hosted by the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, convened legal practitioners, academics, technologists, and students to examine how digital tools are reshaping legal systems worldwide—and how Nigeria can position itself to benefit.

Delivering the keynote, Akinlude argued that technologies such as predictive modelling, automated document review, and intelligent legal assistants could significantly reduce delays and inconsistencies in Nigeria’s courts.



He proposed a shift from instinct-driven decision-making to evidence-based approaches, explaining how descriptive analytics can uncover patterns in case outcomes, diagnostic tools can identify causes of judicial disparities, predictive models can anticipate procedural bottlenecks, and prescriptive analytics can recommend targeted interventions.



He said: “Nigeria cannot afford to remain behind while other nations use data to strengthen justice delivery. These tools can help courts forecast case trajectories, assist lawyers in building more robust arguments, and guide policymakers toward reforms grounded in evidence. But this requires investment in infrastructure, talent, and governance. Public confidence in the judiciary depends on transparency and consistency.”