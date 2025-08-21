Experts’ line-up for gas investment forum

By Udema Akpan

The 2025 edition of the Gas Investment Forum (GIF), will serve as a central platform for strategic dialogue around Nigeria’s gas monetization agenda and energy-driven industrialisation efforts.

Accordingly, experts such as Ms. Olubukola Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Energy; Ed Ubong, Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC); Akachukwu Nwokedi, President of the Nigeria Gas Association; and Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), have been confirmed among the first high-profile speakers for the 2025 GIF.

They will be joined by other prominent voices in the energy industry, including Andrea Stegher, President of the International Gas Union (IGU), Dr. David Oluseyi Ige, Non-Executive Director at NNPC Limited and CEO of GasInvest Ltd, Dr. Abiodun Ogunjobi, Group Chief Technical Officer of Panocean Newcross Group, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President, Women in Energy Network, Damilola Owolabi-Osinusi, CEO, Selai Gas Station Ltd, Oga Adejo-Ogiri, Executive Secretary, Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) and others.

According to Osaze Isesele, Event Director, the Forum—now in its third edition—has become a central platform for strategic dialogue around Nigeria’s gas monetization agenda and energy-driven industrialisation efforts.

He noted that the event is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and co-hosted by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), providing a trusted meeting point for both policymakers and private-sector stakeholders navigating the country’s “Decade of Gas” policy.

Ms. Olubukola Arowolo Verheijen will serve as Chief Host and deliver the keynote address. Her leadership at the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy (OSAE) has been central to driving transformational reforms across Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors, in alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.