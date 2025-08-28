Expert develops hybrid project management model in new book

Temitope Akerele

By Elizabeth Osayande

Project managers and business leaders now have a new guide to help them handle today’s work environment as project expert, Temitope Akerele, has released a book titled: Managing The Mix – Hybrid Project Models and Practical Insights.

At a virtual media parley on Thursday, Akerele, who has over 15 years of experience leading projects in corporate and nonprofit organisations, explained that she wrote the book for professionals managing constraints and leaders who need solutions that scale.

She emphasised that her new book introduces a hybrid project management framework which follows a practical blend of modern methodologies tailored into one practical system designed for real-world challenges.

She says, “My book is just under 80 pages, but it’s packed with what I’ve learned over the years. I broke it into four parts. First, I challenged the idea that project delivery has to be either Agile or Waterfall, because that’s not how most organisations work.

“Then in the second part, I introduced the hybrid framework I’ve developed, which blends the different approaches practically. The third part is like a test of my framework as I discussed the real-world application, showing how the model works in different settings and industries.

“And finally, the last part focuses on leadership and strategy, because sustainable success largely depends on how we drive change and still keep things stable. And believe me, this is not mere theory; it is something that has worked for me and what I believe can also work for others,” Akerele said.

She further stated that she developed this new framework while working in places with limited resources, strict regulations, and outdated systems; stating that proper project management was about understanding what people need and still getting results.

In closing, Akerele said: “If you have ever found yourself choosing between two incomplete options, Agile that moves too fast, or Waterfall that moves too slowly, this book offers a third path. It shows what works, what doesn’t, and how to adjust to your own situation.”

Professionals present at the parley said the book was coming at a time when organisations around the world are rethinking how they deliver projects due to digital changes, fewer resources, shifting market demands, and tighter deadlines for clients.