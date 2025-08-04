Expert calls for reforms in land acquisition to drive infrastructure development

By Esther Onyegbula

ESV Emmanuel Mark, Ph.D., a leading expert in land management and infrastructure development, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s right-of-way acquisition processes to unlock sustainable infrastructure growth across the country.

In a newly released article titled “Public Infrastructure and Right of Way Acquisition in Nigeria: Issues and Challenges,” Dr. Mark emphasizes that land acquisition remains one of the most pressing obstacles to infrastructure development due to poor governance, outdated legal frameworks, and a lack of transparency in the process.

“Access to land remains the greatest hurdle to infrastructure development in Nigeria. Despite the legal provision for compulsory acquisition, poor land administration and weak governance continue to frustrate the delivery of public infrastructure,” he stated.

Dr. Mark, a past president of the International Right of Way Association (IRWA), Chapter 84, and current 2nd Vice President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), stressed the need for Nigeria to align its acquisition practices with international best standards. He noted that reforming the process to ensure fairness, transparency, and stakeholder involvement is essential for sustainable economic growth and equitable development.

Referencing global conventions and national laws, such as the Land Use Act and the 1999 Constitution, Dr. Mark highlighted the need to protect property rights while pursuing public development goals. He also called on the government to engage professionals—such as estate surveyors and right-of-way specialists—to guide acquisition processes and prevent conflicts.

“Nigeria’s future infrastructure development depends on our ability to balance public need with property rights. Improved land governance and professional engagement are non-negotiable if we are to achieve meaningful progress,” he stated.

The article serves as a call to action for policymakers, urban planners, and development agencies to prioritize reforms in right-of-way acquisition as a foundation for national development.

ESV Emmanuel Mark, Ph.D., FNIVS, FRICS, SR/WA, RSV, is an internationally recognized expert in land governance, valuation, and infrastructure development. He is the former President of the IRWA Chapter 84 (Nigeria) and currently serves as the 2nd Vice President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV).