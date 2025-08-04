Expert calls for data-driven road safety planning

By Juliet Umeh

To reduce accidents on Nigerian roads, an expert in data-driven approaches to road safety planning, Mujeeb Abdulrazaq, has called on Nigerian authorities to adopt data-driven and artificial intelligence (AI-based strategies for road safety management.

He said such innovations are essential for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Abdulrazaq pointed out that the United Nations has revealed that Africa accounts for 20 percent of global road traffic deaths despite having just three percent of the world’s vehicles.

He stated: “We lose over 40,000 lives every year on Nigerian roads. If we do not change our approach, the next decade could be even worse.”

He emphasized that “data-driven planning can reveal the true causes of crashes, whether infrastructure, vehicle quality, environmental factors, or human behavior, allowing policymakers to prioritize the most effective interventions.”

As evidence, he cited Saudi Arabia, where implementing such systems led to a 35 percent reduction in traffic deaths within five years, and highlighted ongoing efforts in Namibia and Ghana as examples of African countries making progress.

Abdulrazaq has contributed to federally funded road safety research in the United States, applying advanced spatial science and AI to improve crash data analysis. In one of his papers titled “A Priority-Based Multilevel Heterogeneity Modeling Framework for Vulnerable Road Users,” he demonstrated how these methods can guide funding allocation and prioritize solutions for high-risk locations, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

He said: “The challenge with road safety is that solutions aren’t always obvious. Without proper analysis, governments risk investing in measures that are costly but ineffective.

“With the advancement of artificial intelligence and growing technical expertise across Africa, this is the right moment for Nigeria and other countries to adopt novel approaches that guide how safety funds are deployed, whether toward infrastructure upgrades, vehicle safety regulations, or targeted behavioral interventions.”

“The science exists, but in Nigeria, our crash databases are still too limited to inform effective policy. Improving our data systems and strengthening collaboration with research institutions could save thousands of lives,” Abdulrazaq added.