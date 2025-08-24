Ex-Presidential Candidate, Imumolen donates state-of-the-art library to FCT community

By Nnasom David

The 2023 presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imumolen on Saturday donated a fully furnished state-of-the-art library to Lugbe community, in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The facility named after him is part of his campaign to ensure that under-served communities have access to quality books, which he said is a tool of transformation.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Imumolen an educationist who embarked on the construction and equipping of the library said quality education is a key tool towards sustainable national development.

“This library is more than books and shelves , it is a seed of transformation planted in the hearts of our nation. Throughout history, great nation has always been built on the solid Foundation of knowledge.

“No country can rise above the quality of education and information available to its people. A library especially one that is free and accessible to all, is one of the effective tools to democratize knowledge, reduce inequality and empower citizens”, he stated.

Contained in the facility include, sports complex, an incubation room, a well furnished restaurant serving different varieties of both continental and intercontinental dishes and other services.

The library also features access to a wide range of digital and physical resources, such as over a million e-books, databases, and online learning resources, as well as offering new and innovative services such as maker spaces, digital literacy learning, and well furnished quarters for visitors, academics and researchers who wish to spend extra days.

Guests at the event include Barr. Danladi Kifasi, (CFR) former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Prof. Helen Afeng, DVC Kaduna State University, Prof. Tunji Asaolu, Secretary General United world Congress of Diplomats, Mrs. Dorgen Damisah, CEO Medirest hospital Asokoro and host of others.

Barr. Kifasi, who was full of excitement for the project, thanked Prof. Imumolen for the kind gesture, urging the benefitting community to make good use of it for the development of its people.

Representatives of the community who could not hold their joy thanked the Edo-born politician and humanitarian for the developmental project, promising to secure and guide it in order to actualize the purpose for which it is built.

The event came to a close with the distribution of food items to the residents of Lugbe and guests to their joy and excitement.

The items packaged in packs include rice, Yam, beans, garri and other condiments.

Hundreds of persons benefitted from this kind gesture of Prof. Imumolen.