Ujah

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigeria international striker, Anthony Ujah, has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a career that spanned nearly two decades across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Ujah, 34, confirmed the decision on his Instagram page on Thursday, thanking fans, coaches, teammates, and clubs he represented for their support throughout his journey.

The forward began his professional career at in Nigeria before moving to Europe, where he featured for Lillestrøm SK in Norway.

He went on to play in the German Bundesliga with Mainz 05, 1. FC Köln, Werder Bremen, Union Berlin, and Eintracht Braunschweig, earning a reputation as a hard-working and reliable striker.

Outside Europe, Ujah also had stints in Asia with Liaoning Whowin in China and in Eastern Europe with Poet Boldivd of Bulgaria.

At international level, Ujah represented the Super Eagles of Nigeria, earning caps and contributing to the team during his time with the national side.