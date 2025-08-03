Ex-NALDA boss, Ikonne queries N54b expenditure on Abia schools

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The immediate-past Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, has raised posers over the Alex Otti-led administration’s claim that it spent ₦54 billion on retrofitting and construction of public schools across Abia State.

Speaking through his media assistant, Dr Ujo Justice, while addressing stakeholders in Ukwa, Prince Ikonne described the government’s claim as “deeply suspicious, laughable, and insulting to the collective intelligence of Abians,” especially when compared to the current shameful condition of schools in the state.

He questioned how any responsible government could boldly claim to have spent such an enormous sum – ₦54 billion – on merely 53 schools, without corresponding evidences on the ground.

A state government report, signed by the Accountant General of the state, Njum Uma-Onyemenam, had revealed that the state generated N320 billion in 2024 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee FAAC, Internally Generated Revenue IGR and other capital receipts, excluding local government earnings and borrowings.

Among the key expenditures listed in the report – published on the state government’s official website on January 28, 2025 – are include rehabilitation of Public Schools – N54.07 billion

Ikonne said; “What we see in Ukwa and several other parts of Abia is an education sector that is visibly in ruins. Ceilings are caving in, blackboards are barely usable, roofs are missing, walls are covered in moss, and some students still sit on bare floors under leaking roofs. If ₦54 billion was truly spent, then show us where. Which schools? What exactly was done? Let the government name them and take us there”.

The statement challenged the state government to immediately publish a breakdown of how the ₦54 billion was disbursed—identifying the contractors, locations, timelines and photographic or video evidence of completed work.

According to him, anything short of this transparency amounts to a blatant disrespect for accountability and governance.

Prince Ikonne called on Governor Alex Otti to invite journalists, civil society organizations, and independent assessors to embark on an open and unscripted tour of the so-called renovated schools.

“Until then,” he warned, “this ₦54 billion remains a phantom project—something that only exists on budget documents and media headlines.”

He also pointed to the dilapidated condition of state-owned tertiary institutions such as the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, where parts of the buildings have collapsed, leaving students in unsafe and non-conducive learning environments.

“If we can’t even maintain our own health college, how can we claim that we’re making progress in education? It is an utter disgrace and a sign of failed priorities,” he said.

Furthermore, Prince Ikonne reminded the public that under the current federal administration led by President Bola Tinubu, states now enjoy increased federal allocations.

“The President, in his wisdom, has ensured that more resources flow to the states. One would have expected that the Abia State government would utilize this opportunity to transform critical sectors like education, health, and road infrastructure. Instead, what we are seeing is media packaging, propaganda, and empty political marketing.”

He emphasized that good governance is not about viral videos or curated press releases, but about results that citizens can see and benefit from.

“How on earth does anyone justify spending ₦54 billion on just 53 schools, with nothing visible to show? This must not be swept under the carpet. Abians must ask questions. Lawmakers must wake up. We need a comprehensive forensic audit of this expenditure. Our children deserve better,” Ikonne concluded.

He urged all well-meaning Abians, civil society groups, anti-corruption agencies, and legislative oversight bodies to rise in defense of accountability and demand answers from the state government.