Ex-Minister Ikoh commends Uzodimma on workers’ salary

Ikechukwu Ikoh

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC in Abia State, Chief Henry Ikoh has commended the Imo State governor, His Excellency Gov. Sen Hope Uzodinma for the recent increments in the salary of Imo State workers, saying the governor is shining light of APC not only the South East but for the entire country.

He said, economic analysts have pontificated that to increase productivity and quality of services, organizations including corporations, establishments and governments need to boost the morale of its workforce, excite their zeal to work by improving their welfare and working conditions.

The recent pronouncement of Imo State workers salary increase by the state Executive Governor is a commendable gesture with rippling effects beyond the interest of its beneficiaries and states within the South East region.

“For a state that does not rank amongst the 10 richest states in the country, proposing such a quantum leap in salary increment, depicts Uzodinma as a foremost leader that Nigerians can be proud of.

“It is a redefining moment for Nigeria Leaders and the act questions the sincerity, passion and commitment of some of the leaders to their citizens.” He said.

According to him, a leader like a state governor ought to be averse with economic realities in the state he governs to be able to prove his passion for the led and affirm his capabilities as a true leader that earned the trust of his people .

Hope who is the Chairman of the progressive Governors Forum has set a standard in leadership model that will make Nigerians to have more trust in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in improving the welfare of Nigerians and the labor force .

Ikoh, a Stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State called on the State Governor , Dr Alex Otti to show compassion on workers in Abia and emulate his Imo State’s counterpart by increasing the minimum wage in the state civil service. He argued that “it is necessary to increase the pay cheque of the workers considering the hardship in the country and high cost of living.”

The Former Minister of State Science and Technology said “the move will not only better the lives of the workers but will increase the circulation of funds in the state and boost commercial activities also ” .

He stated that workers in Abia State have been living through unfavorable working conditions overtime and now is the time to visit their plight and address their welfare needs .

He said, the way to increase productivity and quality of workers services in the state is by granting them incentives in the form of a salary increment which will have an overall positive impact on the economy of the state ” .