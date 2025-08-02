Ex-Ganduje’s aide, Yakasai, slams Tinubu-led FG for prioritising Lagos over others

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Former aide to former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has raised alarm over what he termed as a huge concentration of federal projects, resources and appointments by the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government in Lagos against other states of the federation.

This was as he said he wondered whether Tinubu is the President of Nigeria or just of Lagos.

Yakasai, in a post on his verified Facebook handle titled “Emi-Lokan or Lagos-Lakon?”, said while it’s understandable that states that produced a president and those states that voted for him might receive preferential treatment, once elected, a president should prioritise the needs of all Nigerians, not just one state or tribe.

H,e however, accused Tinubu of favouring Lagos and marginalising the North as well as parts of the South, while listing about 10 major infrastructure projects worth trillions of naira awarded or approved by Tinubu for Lagos since he assumed office in the last two years.

According to him, “I’ve noticed my friends and others from Lagos justifying the N712 billion rehabilitation of the Lagos International Airport, citing its profitability and status as the busiest airport in the country. I agree on the importance of Lagos International Airport. However, my question is: how many projects has President Tinubu awarded or approved for Lagos since becoming president? Let me mention a few: Lagos-Calabar Highway: N15 trillion. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: N196 billion. 7th Axial Road: $651 million (approximately N1.2 trillion). Murtala Muhammed International Airport: N712 billion. Perimeter fencing and security for Lagos Airport: N50 billion. Lagos-Shagamu Road: N11 billion. Lekki-Epe Service Lane: N158 billion. Lagos-Badagry to Sokoto Highway: N1.6 trillion. Rehabilitation of four bridges in Lagos (we dont even know how much that one cost) and Proposed $2 billion (approximately N3.2 trillion) loan for Lagos Light Rail, soon you’ll here work has start o.

“Considering these projects, along with others like the University of Lagos power project and Renewed Hope City etc, it’s clear that trillions have been invested in Lagos within the first two years of President Tinubu’s admin. This raises an alarm about the distribution of resources across states. For instance, my home state of Kano seems to have only the Renewed Hope City project, with little to no other tangible projects on the ground, only audio approvals.

“If these vast funds were invested in other states too, leveraging their comparative advantages, of course they would become economically viable as well. While it’s understandable that state that produced a president and those states that voted for him might receive preferential treatment, once elected, a president should prioritize the needs of all Nigerians, not just one state or tribe.

“I understand “Emi Lokan” but sometimes I wonder if Tinubu is the President of Nigeria or that of Lagos. Even his geopolitical zone, the South West, is being marginalized in favor of Lagos, not just in these projects but also in appointments. It’s safe to say that Emi lokan is more like Lagos Lakon.

“If all these are just within his first 2years in office, what then should we expect if he spends 8years in office till 2031? These are the arguments we should be making and not trying to justify why any project is a priority, of course it’s a priority. But what happened to equity, fairness, and justice?

“Any objective Lagosian with a conscience will know that this favoritism is ridiculous at a level we’ve never seen in the country’s history. But if agenda most agenda, then by all means, continue to defend it, while we continue to speak out so that the records will be there for prosperity sake,” Yakasai said.

Recall that barely a week ago, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had accused the Tinubu led federal government of marginalizing the North, and that which got backing of stakeholders in the region like the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF and later received a swift reaction from the presidency to counter the claims.