Ex Ethiopian Prime Minister, Desalegn,  endorses OOLI’s global leadership vision

By Adesina Wahab

The Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) was honoured on Tuesday by a visit from His Excellency, Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who is globally recognized for steering his nation through a peaceful democratic transition—an unprecedented move in Ethiopia’s modern history.

As the Chairperson of the African Union, he championed regional integration, sustainable development, and youth empowerment, leaving a legacy of diplomacy and reform that continues to shape Africa’s governance landscape. His presence at OOLI underscores the Institute’s alignment with visionary leadership and its commitment to nurturing ethical, transformative change across the continent.. In a meeting underscoring OOLI’s role as a catalyst for transformative leadership across Africa and beyond, Mr. Desalegn commended the Institute’s innovative programmes, cross-continental partnerships, and commitment to inclusive governance.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Founder and Patron of the Institute, personally welcomed the distinguished guest and reiterated OOLI’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of leader.

Desalegn praised OOLI’s curriculum for blending ethical stewardship with practical, scenario-based training that addresses Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Prof. Adedeji Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive of OOLI, presented the Institute’s newly launched Brochure and Vision Statement on behalf of Chief Executive Officer General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd).

Discussion focused on scaling OOLI’s signature executive workshops, to reach leadership cohorts in 30+ African nations and strategic partners in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Desalegn said, “OOLI’s model for leadership development is a game-changer for Africa. By combining rigorous academic frameworks with real-world simulations and a pan-African network of partners, it elevates the standards of public service and corporate governance across the continent and on the global stage.”

Prof. Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive, OOLI, noted, “On behalf of General Agwai, we are proud to share our roadmap for the next decade—one that deepens our reach from West to Southern Africa, forges new alliances with UN agencies and global think tanks, and leverages VR technology to deliver immersive training in conflict resolution, sustainable development, and digital transformation.”

In his remarks, former President Obasanjo, stated, “Hosting Prime Minister Desalegn reaffirms our shared vision: that committed, ethical leadership can break cycles of poverty and conflict. OOLI remains dedicated to equipping leaders with the skills, networks, and resources needed to drive progress across Africa and around the world.”