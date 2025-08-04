Ex-BBNaija stars grace launch of ‘after the Applause’ by Nigeria tech enthusiast, entrepreneur

By Efe Onodjae

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Prince Nelson Enwerem and Tacha Akide, alongside other notable celebrities, converged at Waterside Venue Event Centre, Lekki, to witness the official unveiling of After the Applause, a deeply personal memoir by popular social media influencer and entrepreneur, Danny Walter.

The event, which drew a youthful and vibrant crowd, served not only as a book launch but also as a moment of reflection on the often-unseen emotional toll of life in the limelight.

Addressing the audience, Danny Walter revealed that After the Applause chronicles personal experiences many public figures are forced to suppress in order to maintain a favourable brand image.

According to him, “The book is a behind-the-scenes look into what happens when the lights go off—when the claps fade. I had to pause everything to write this 13-chapter book because I needed to tell my truth.”

Walter explained that he used himself as “a point of contact” to speak to shared human experiences, especially the hidden struggles of those living under public scrutiny.

“One thing I’ve come to understand is that whatever you’re going through, be it illness, heartbreak, or personal loss, someone else is going through the same. But public figures rarely talk about these things because they are not ‘good’ for their image,” he said.

“People don’t want to share unpleasant stories. You just keep them to yourself so as not to damage your brand,” he added.

Also speaking at the launch, Prince Nelson Enwerem commended Walter’s bravery in telling his story. He described fame as a double-edged sword, noting that while it opens doors, it also demands serious introspection.

“Fame brings opportunities, no doubt,” Prince said. “But anyone aspiring to become famous must ask themselves if they are truly ready for everything that comes with it.”