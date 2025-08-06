‘Everyone should be an entrepreneur’ — Adebayo, Hustlar Academy Founder

By Yinka Ajayi

Adebayo, the Founder of Hustlar Academy, has said everyone should be an entrepreneur, as depending on a single job in today’s Nigeria is a dangerous bet.

“Job security is a myth. Salaries don’t keep up with inflation. Side hustles are no longer optional — they’re survival,” Adebayo said.

His flagship course, “From Idea to Income,” is helping everyday Nigerians — students, workers, and even stay-at-home parents — start small, smart, AI-powered businesses using just their phones and free tools.

On what makes it different, he said: “We don’t teach theory. We teach you how to validate ideas, launch fast, and start earning — even if you have ₦0 capital. And we use AI to do it 3x faster.”

However, Adebayo isn’t just teaching people how to make money — he’s leading a mindset shift: “Every day, you consume something — videos, music, content, products. The question is: what are you creating? In today’s world, if you only consume and never create, you’re limiting your earning power and your freedom.”

The “From Idea to Income” course has already helped hundreds of Nigerians launch online businesses — from selling digital products to offering freelance services — without quitting their jobs or breaking the bank.

“You don’t need to wait to be great. You just need to start. That is why on our course, scholarships and discounts are available for early learners,” Adebayo added.