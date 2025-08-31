Every woman needs self-respect, ambition, not sugar daddy – Beckybambam

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress, hotelier, and creative entrepreneur Becky Nwanacho, popularly known as Beckybambam, has opened up on her career journey, values, and views on some of the most debated issues surrounding women, Nollywood, and relationships. In a candid conversation with Potpourri, she emphasized that self-respect and ambition are the true essentials for women—not dependence on a “sugar daddy.”

When asked about the notion that every single lady needs a sugar daddy, Beckybambam was firm in her response: “I don’t agree. Every woman needs self-respect, ambition, and independence—not a sugar daddy. While some may choose that path, I strongly believe women are capable of achieving their dreams without depending on anyone for validation or survival.”

Speaking on feminism, Beckybambam described it as the fight for equal opportunities and respect for women rather than superiority over men.

“It’s about creating a society where women’s voices, dreams, and contributions are valued just as much as men’s,” she said.

On social media, she credited the platforms for giving her the opportunity to connect with people globally and share her craft, but admitted the downside is the negativity that sometimes comes with it.

“My best experience has been connecting with amazing people who truly appreciate my work. The worst has been negativity, but I focus on the positive energy and supportive community that keeps me going.”

On the subject of friendship in Nollywood, she acknowledged the mixed experiences in the industry.

“Like every industry, Nollywood has both genuine and fake people. I’ve met colleagues who became family, and I’ve also experienced disappointment. The key is knowing your circle and keeping your values intact.”

Recalling her first movie role, she revealed that it was a small part but a pivotal one:

“It may not have been the lead, but it gave me confidence that I belong in this industry. That first step lit the fire that still drives me today. It was the foundation of my acting journey before I enrolled in acting school.”

Beckybambam listed Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, and Bisola as her mentors, praising their discipline and resilience.

“They remind me that consistency and character are the true currencies of success.”

On relationships, she said she values respect, kindness, ambition, faith in God, and humor in a man.

“Character and integrity matter far more than material possessions. A man who understands partnership is a treasure.”

Discussing body enhancement, she maintained that women should have the freedom to choose what makes them confident.

“Personally, I believe in doing what makes you feel good and happy. Confidence comes in many forms, and women should own their choices.”

For her, love is about balance.

“Love is about sacrifice and compromise, but it should never cost you your dignity or your dreams. True love allows you to flourish, not diminish.”

Beyond Nollywood, Beckybambam has built a presence in hospitality and digital entrepreneurship, creating multiple streams of income to complement her passion for acting.

Her acting credits include A Tale of Love, Obsession, In Her Shoe, Along Came Love, Sinister 3, Heart Connect, Buy Me a Rose, Talk Your Talk, Compromise, Whispers of the Womb, Unseen Battle, and Office Romance.

With her blend of ambition, resilience, and entrepreneurial drive, Beckybambam represents a new generation of Nollywood stars determined to shape their own narratives both on and off the screen.