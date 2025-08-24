Everton beat Brighton 2-0 in first match at Hill Dickinson stadium

Everton’s new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium got off to a bright start with a 2-0 win over Brighton in front of a crowd of just under 52,000 on Sunday.

Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner struck for the Toffees either side of half-time as Jack Grealish claimed two assists on his first Everton start.

Brighton were left to rue a series of wasted chances, including a missed penalty by Danny Welbeck, as the Seagulls remain without a win this season.

Everton are a work in progress with David Moyes desperate to make more additions to his squad in the final week of the transfer window.

But the green shoots of a brighter future were on show on a day that has been years in the making.

Only four clubs have won more English top-flight titles than Everton’s nine.

However, they have not won a major trophy for the past 30 years and spent their final seasons at Goodison Park, the club’s home since 1892, battling relegation.

