Everton beat Brighton 2-0 in first match at Hill Dickinson stadium

Everton’s new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium got off to a bright start with a 2-0 win over Brighton in front of a crowd of just under 52,000 on Sunday.
Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner struck for the Toffees either side of half-time as Jack Grealish claimed two assists on his first Everton start.
Brighton were left to rue a series of wasted chances, including a missed penalty by Danny Welbeck, as the Seagulls remain without a win this season.
Everton are a work in progress with David Moyes desperate to make more additions to his squad in the final week of the transfer window.
But the green shoots of a brighter future were on show on a day that has been years in the making.
Only four clubs have won more English top-flight titles than Everton’s nine.
However, they have not won a major trophy for the past 30 years and spent their final seasons at Goodison Park, the club’s home since 1892, battling relegation.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.