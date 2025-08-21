EU, RoLAC, stakeholders strategize to improve accountability, anti-corruption in Abia

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The European Union (EU), through the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), in collaboration with key stakeholders including Civil Society Organisations (CSO), and relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), have commenced the development of strategies to improve accountability, transparency and anti-corruption in Abia State.

The stakeholders including representatives of CSOs and relevant MDAs converged in Umuahia for a three day workshop to brainstorm on action-plan that would help curb corruption and enhance transparency in the state.

RoLAC Programme Phase II is funded by the EU and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (I-IDEA) in Nigeria.

Speaking at the workshop, the Abia State Project Coordinator for RoLAC, Mr Peter Omenka, said the overall goal of the programme was to contribute to the consolidation of the rule of law and anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria.

Arguing that anti-corruption strategy is key for the advancement of good governance and democracy, Omenka, thanked Abia State Government for inviting RoLAC into the state.

“This workshop is designed to support Abia State to develop its own integrity and accountability strategy, which is a vehicle that will drive or support good governance, integrity and accountability”, Omenka said

He explained that the draft of the action plans would be taken to the Heads of the MDAs for their inputs before it would finally become a working document.

“We want Abia State Government to take ownership of this process and show commitment”, he added.

Continuing he declared:”Anti-Corruption Strategy in Abia State is essential for advancing good governance, transparency, accountability and anti-corruption efforts across government and society, thereby reducing corruption and its negative impacts on society, enhancing accountability and integrity in public institutions and fostering a culture of integrity and ethics among public officials”.

He further said that with support from RoLAC Programme, the Abia State Integrity and Anti-corruption Strategy (ABSIAS), when set up, “will seek to prevent corruption through policy reforms, institutional strengthening and public engagement.”

“By supporting this initiative, the RoLAC Programme reaffirms its commitment to fostering a culture of integrity and transparency in governance, paving the way for long-term governance reforms that empower institutions and citizens alike in the fight against corruption.”

RoLAC insisted that “good governance and accountability are essential for promoting transparency, reducing corruption, and fostering development in Abia State.”

The RoLAC boss, however, commended the Alex Otti-led administration in the state for signing up to RoLAC, a move, he said was a demonstration of commitment to accountability.

“I think Abia State is a good example in terms of governance, accountability, and integrity, as far as Nigeria is concerned.

” It is in the public space that the government is really touching the lives of people in so many ways, providing good governance, and trying to manage the limited resources in the best possible way.

“So, it is hoped that other states will borrow a leaf from this, so that the lives of ordinary citizens will be better.

“Nigeria should embrace the rule of law and accountability in its reform processes, because those are key to citizens enjoying the dividends of democracy.

“If we are a democracy, it should be seen in the lives of citizens, it should be seen in the way we govern ourselves, it should be seen in the way we manage our resources, and everything that is committed to us”, the RoLAC boss said.

In a remark, Commissioner for Justice and the Attorney General of Abia State, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, noted gaps in the anti-corruption crusade but said the workshop was put together for collective strategy on how best to tackle corruption to the barest minimum.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Deputy Director, Civil Litigation, Becky Ikechi, assured of the readiness of the State Government to adopt and implement the final draft of the anti-corruption strategies to enhance good governance in the state.

Speaking also, a consultant with RoLAC, Professor Ada Chidi Igbokwe, described the strategies being developed as a roadmap to the fight against corruption.

She explained that the document which was already at work in some states, would help curb corruption not just in the public but also in private sector and society at large.

Later in an interview, one of the participants, and the Executive Director of African Centre for Human Advancement and Resource Support, CHARS Africa, expressed hope that the framework developed by the stakeholders would help improve accountability in the state.

“I am expecting a very robust document, which will serve as a strategy. Then as CSO, we will have a basis for engagement of the process, to improve integrity and strategy in Abia.

“Mechanisms have been put in place but it’s still a process. We need to do more in terms of implementation, domesticating certain documents that are required, like the Fiscal Responsibility Act, and also reform of such documents as the Public Procurement Law, for effective transparency and accountability in the state”.